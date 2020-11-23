Will Rogers World Airport offering tips for Thanksgiving travelers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say many travelers will be heading to Will Rogers World Airport in the coming days for the first time since the pandemic began.

Authorities stress that masks are required for all airport visitors. Those who refuse can be turned away from boarding a flight or may be asked to leave.

To avoid issues, visitors should bring several face coverings with them. Those who don’t have a mask can request one at their airline ticket counter, departure gate or purchase masks in one of the airport’s retail shops.

At the TSA checkpoint, officers may ask you to remove your mask for ID verification.

The airport’s janitorial crews are focusing on high traffic areas and disinfecting the most frequently touched surfaces.

Here are some tips for holiday travelers:

Always arrive at the terminal at least an hour-and-a-half before departure. With fewer passengers flying, travelers may be tempted to test this. Longer lines occasionally form due to consolidated flight schedules, so travelers should still arrive early.

Check-in early for flights. Most airlines close the check-in process 30 or 45 minutes before a scheduled departure (confirm with your airline).

Be prepared for the checkpoint. Travelers should ensure that their carry-on does not contain prohibited items.

Each passenger is being allowed to carry one 12-ounce liquid hand sanitizer container with them in their carry-on bag. These containers will need to be removed from the bag for screening.

FIREARMS ARE PROHIBITED in the terminal building and at the checkpoint but may be packed in checked luggage, provided they are declared to the traveler’s airline, unloaded in appropriate packaging, and in a locked, hard-sided case.

in the terminal building and at the checkpoint but may be packed in checked luggage, provided they are declared to the traveler’s airline, unloaded in appropriate packaging, and in a locked, hard-sided case. Many travelers like to bring a food dish to share at holiday meals. However, some foods and dishes may trigger alarms. Food items should be placed in a clear plastic bag, taken out of carry-on bags during screening and placed into a bin. Cakes, pies and casseroles can travel in carry-on luggage. Liquids like wine or cranberry sauce that are larger than 3.4 ounces should go into a checked bag. Anything you can spill, spread, spray, pump or pour out, should also be in a checked bag.

If possible, please leave gifts unwrapped in the event they set off an alarm and need additional screening. Visit www.tsa.gov for information on traveling with specific items.

Passengers with disabilities or medical conditions may call the TSA Cares Hotline at 855-787-2227 in advance for assistance through the screening process.

For those picking up travelers, there is no parking or waiting at the terminal curbside on the upper and lower levels. Only active loading is allowed. Visitors waiting for arriving passengers can use the waiting area on Terminal Drive or hourly parking. The waiting area is free and hourly parking is free for stays less than an hour.

Weather can be unpredictable, including the weather at a traveler’s destination or connecting airport. It is always a good idea to track weather and flights. All travelers should sign up for airline notifications regarding flight status.

For other specific COVID-19 related travel guidance, travelers should check with their airline or their destination airport.

LATEST STORIES: