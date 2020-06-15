Will Rogers World Airport opens new cell phone waiting area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are picking up a loved one from the airport, officials say there is new place for you to wait.

Last week, construction crews put the finishing touches on a new cell phone waiting area at Will Rogers World Airport.

The new cell phone waiting area provides 195 parking spaces, improved access to and from Terminal Drive, LED lighting for enhanced visibility. Also, officials say a flow-through design maximizes parking so drivers never have to back out of parking spaces.

Signage on southbound Terminal Drive will direct drivers to the new waiting area. The entrance is just south of the Amelia Earhart Lane intersection.

Construction of the project began in November 2019 and total costs were $872,235.35.