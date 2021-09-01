Will Rogers World Airport warning about rise in pet transportation scams

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at Will Rogers World Airport are warning Oklahoma residents about a pet scam.

Recently, officials at Will Rogers World Airport have received an increasing number of calls and emails from concerned citizens nationwide regarding pets.

Authorities say many people have paid a pet delivery service to safely transport pets they believed they purchased online.

However, the airport says that many of those transports are fake.

“The fake transports look very convincing. Many use a 405-area code as the listed business phone

number. Some pet transports even use WRWA address as the business location. An example of this

is from a company by the name of OK Pets Delivery Services,” a release from WRWA read.

Officials say Will Rogers World Airport does not have a central receiving area for animals.

Instead, pets are primarily shipped through the major airlines or private charter companies. UPS and FedEx do not ship most animals.

Also, the airport does not hold animals for pickup, quarantine, vaccinate, or provide any shipping or receiving services for animals.

Animals shipped by a legitimate airline or charter company will have a very specific location for pickup. If the shipper is using a private charter or private airline, the customer should get specific information as to the name of the airport, the name of the company where the plane will land.

Officials stress that no company should ask for additional money after a pet is shipped.