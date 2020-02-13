Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr. to headline new Oklahoma music festival

PRYOR, Okla. (KFOR) – Well, we’ve never been to heaven, but we’ve been to Oklahoma, and this new music festival coming to the northeast part of the state brings us pretty close to Nirvana.

The first-ever Born & Raised Music Festival will come to the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma June 5-7, 2020.

“A weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us” features more than 25 acts including headlining sets from legendary artists Willie Nelson & Family and Hank Williams Jr. along with performances from Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, Margo Price, Randy Rogers Band, Shooter Jennings, Parker McCollum, and more.

The weekend of country and camping starts with a pre-festival party Friday, June 5th which will be open to anyone with a weekend pass.

Early bird priced passes go on-sale to the public on Friday, February 14th at 10 a.m.

Weekend General Admission Passes start at $89.50 with reserved seating starting at $159.50, VIP packages starting at $469.50, and discounted passes for military and first responders starting at $79.50.

