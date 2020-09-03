“Will’s coming back,” Oklahoma family keeps faith as son suffers from rare virus

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – “There’s nothing easy about this,” said Shawna Walker-Jackson.

It’s been an unimaginable month for the Jackson Family.

“I mean there was nothing wrong with our son… ever,” said Matthew Jackson.

Their 13-year-old son, Will is described as athletic, goofy, and outgoing.

“He never had been one to go with the flow. He kid of sets his own pace, even if it’s not a pace you really want him to set. That’s who he is. He’s always been… we call it his ‘Will power’,” said Shawna and Matthew.

Until a visit to his dad’s house in early August.

Will suddenly collapsed from a seizure.

“Honestly you just go black, it’s just like fear, scared, trying to make a plan like how can we fix this… but you can’t fix it,” said Shawna.

Doctors told the family Will could be suffering from a very rare enterovirus, and they’re still not sure how he got it.

“There’s around three cases in the United States where it effects the child. It just wreaks carnage on their brain,” said Shawna.

To make matters worse for his parents, the COVID-19 pandemic made hospital visits difficult.

“When they’re taking the intubation out and only one parent can be there and something happens you don’t want to be the parent on the other side of the door you want to be in the room with your child,” said Shawna.

“You want to physically help your kid and whenever that’s taken from you… it’s a very hard pill to swallow,” said Matthew.

Will was brought to the Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany.

One month later, he’s still unconscious, but making some strides.

“He does respond to our voices so I know that little Will is in there just waiting to be able to get up and run around and go play… he’s fixing to bust out!” said Matthew.

In the meantime, his family is clinging to their faith- confident that Will will battle through.

“Will’s coming back, and he’s going to be a miracle and they’re going to see it. God’s going to show everybody that,” said Shawna.

“It’s not about my plan, or what I believe. God has His plan and for whatever reason this has happened and God’s will be done, and I believe He will heal my son,” said Matthew.

To help this family, you can donate here.

Recent Headlines: