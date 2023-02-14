Put an egg on it campaign Credit: Vital Farms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day.

If you are preparing to pop the question, one company says you’ll want to head to the grocery store first.

Vital Farms is hosting a contest for love birds.

If you propose with an egg, you have a chance to win a lifetime supply of eggs.

To enter, post a creative in-feed photo or video of you proposing with an egg and include a caption and tag @VitalFarms on the photo or video post on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook.

Then submit your contact information on the company’s website from Feb. 14 through Feb. 24.

One entry will be chosen at random to receive a ‘lifetime supply’ of eggs.