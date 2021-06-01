Win the lottery? New lottery center opens in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you win the lottery in Oklahoma, you’ll soon head to a new place to cash in your winning ticket.

The Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center, located at 300 N. Broadway in downtown Oklahoma City, is a full-service lottery center where winners can cash in all Oklahoma lottery tickets, no matter the prize amount.

Players can also purchase lottery scratchers and draw tickets at either a self-serve kiosk or at the counter.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30am until 4pm. Walk-ins are welcome, but for expedited services, the Lottery recommends contacting the Winner Center and making an appointment.

Winners are still encouraged to cash winning tickets up to $600 at any Oklahoma Lottery retailer, and winning tickets from $601 to $5,000 can be cashed at any of the eight Authorized Claim Centers located throughout the state. Visit www.lottery.ok.gov/winning to find a retailer near you.