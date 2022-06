AMES, Okla. (KFOR) – A wind turbine collapsed near Ames.

Chopper 4 was in the sky Wednesday, near the town of Ames in Northwest Oklahoma when it spotted a strange site.

A wind turbine had collapsed!

A wind turbine collapsed near Ames. Image KFOR

A fire official told the Enid News and Eagle that a nearby homeowner heard a loud thud, looked over and saw the crumpled turbine.

What caused the turbine to collapse remains a mystery.