OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A unique event is coming to Historic Stockyards City this weekend.

The 12th annual Wines of the West event will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marketplace, located at 2401 Exchange Ave.

Wines of the West is the first sign of summer in Stockyards City.

Guests will be able to sample different varieties and purchase bottles of wine, watch live entertainment, and enjoy a Made in Oklahoma Market.

Tickets for the wine tasting are $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event.

For more information, visit Stockyards City’s website.