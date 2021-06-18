Wings & Wheels event takes to the skies over Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – If you want to celebrate Father’s Day in style, you can head to the Wings & Wheels event at the Chickasha Municipal Airport.

On Saturday, June 19, the annual Wings & Wheels event will return to the airport. The airshow will feature performers Kate Kyer, the Falcon Flight Formation Team, Curt and Paul Richmond, and the RC Jets.

Guests will have the opportunity to take photos with the airplanes, check out classic cars, and enjoy food from local food trucks.

For young aviators, local EAA volunteers will again offer Young Eagles flights. These flights are complimentary for children ages 8-17, with a goal of inspiring kids in the world of aviation.

Registration for Young Eagles flights will begin at 8:30 a.m. with flights beginning at 9 a.m. Additional Young Eagles flights will be available after the conclusion of the airshow.

Registration for fly-in and car show participants will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Fly-in awards will be given for Best War Bird, Best Antique, Best Experimental Aircraft and Best Contemporary Aircraft. Car show awards will be given for Best Car, Best Truck, Best Streetrod, Best Paint and Best in Show. The awards presentation will be at 11:30 a.m.

The airshow portion of the event will begin at 12 p.m.

Wings & Wheels attendees are encouraged to bring sunscreen and lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Water will be available.