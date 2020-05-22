WinStar, Riverwind casinos prepare to reopen to the public

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Chickasaw Nation say a pair of popular casinos will soon be opening to the public.

On Friday, Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said that WinStar World Casino and Resort and Riverwind Casino will open to the public at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

Officials say both casinos will open at 25 percent capacity.

“We have a responsibility to ensure our facilities remain safe places for our employees and patrons as we reopen,” said Gov. Anoatubby. “Therefore, our leadership team has developed a comprehensive plan with numerous levels of protection in place to protect the health of our employees and patrons. We continue closely monitoring the data and consulting health professionals in an effort to maintain the most effective containment measures available and minimize any possibility of resurgence.”

In addition to extensive employee testing and screening, the gaming facilities will implement responsible distancing policies, enhanced cleaning protocols and will limit casino gaming floors to 25 percent of capacity.

Also, officials say casino personnel will check the temperatures of all patrons entering each facility and will deny entry to those with a confirmed temperature of 100.4°F or higher.

“The health and well-being of our employees and patrons remained top of mind as we developed and worked through our extensive reopening plan,” said Chickasaw Nation Commerce Secretary Bill Lance. “We have conducted initial testing and screening on all employees, vendors and partners. Also, employees will undergo a screening protocol daily before reporting to work, and we will continue employee testing every two weeks using commonly accepted scientific methods for population sampling.”

Also, guests and employees will be required to wear protective face coverings at all times.

The casinos will close each day from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for cleaning and disinfecting. Restaurants and bars will also reduce seating capacity to maintain six feet of distance between each seated group of guests.