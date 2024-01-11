OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 4Warn Storm Team says Oklahoma has a stretch of subfreezing temperatures and snow on the way, so KFOR talked with several experts on what you need to do to prepare.

Preparing your home

Make sure your furnace is maintained with a strong flame and no leaks.

Keep smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in the house with good batteries

Drip or trickle your faucets and keep cabinet doors open

Remove hoses and put a cover on outside spouts

Keep generators away from the home

Never leave space heaters or open flames unattended

Preparing your car

Make an emergency kit with water, snacks, blankets, etc.

Fill your gas tank

Make sure tires are well treaded and inner workings are well maintained

Avoid travel if possible, but let someone know where you’re going and for how long if you do need to get out

In case of a power outage

Charge phones and power banks before the storm hits

Buy nonperishable food and bottled water

Keep flashlights, batteries and candles handy

Have a cooler and ice packs on hand for refrigerated medications

Keeping your pets safe

Limit time outdoors

Keep away from road salt and antifreeze

Protect paws, ears, noses and tails from frostbite

Give outdoor animals a warm, dry place out of the wind

Going outside

Layer up with loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothes

Protect your extremities with gloves, masks and scarves

Limit time outdoors

Keep dry

Avoid overexertion – extreme cold puts strain on the heart and lungs

Keep clear of fallen power lines

Community safety

Check on neighbors, especially those who are elderly or live alone

Keep up-to-date with the latest news, forecasts, and government alerts

Oklahoma City’s permanent winter shelter is located at 501 N Indiana and has room for pets

The Homeless Alliance, City Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, City Care, Sisu Youth and Pivot all have shelter available during winter weather

Warming stations are set up around the state and EMBARK has stops at locations in Oklahoma City and Norman.