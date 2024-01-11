OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 4Warn Storm Team says Oklahoma has a stretch of subfreezing temperatures and snow on the way, so KFOR talked with several experts on what you need to do to prepare.
Preparing your home
- Make sure your furnace is maintained with a strong flame and no leaks.
- Keep smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in the house with good batteries
- Drip or trickle your faucets and keep cabinet doors open
- Remove hoses and put a cover on outside spouts
- Keep generators away from the home
- Never leave space heaters or open flames unattended
Preparing your car
- Make an emergency kit with water, snacks, blankets, etc.
- Fill your gas tank
- Make sure tires are well treaded and inner workings are well maintained
- Avoid travel if possible, but let someone know where you’re going and for how long if you do need to get out
In case of a power outage
- Charge phones and power banks before the storm hits
- Buy nonperishable food and bottled water
- Keep flashlights, batteries and candles handy
- Have a cooler and ice packs on hand for refrigerated medications
Keeping your pets safe
- Limit time outdoors
- Keep away from road salt and antifreeze
- Protect paws, ears, noses and tails from frostbite
- Give outdoor animals a warm, dry place out of the wind
Going outside
- Layer up with loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothes
- Protect your extremities with gloves, masks and scarves
- Limit time outdoors
- Keep dry
- Avoid overexertion – extreme cold puts strain on the heart and lungs
- Keep clear of fallen power lines
KFOR’s news and weather app is here! Download for Apple or Android and be sure to sign up for alerts that are important to you.
Community safety
- Check on neighbors, especially those who are elderly or live alone
- Keep up-to-date with the latest news, forecasts, and government alerts
- Oklahoma City’s permanent winter shelter is located at 501 N Indiana and has room for pets
- The Homeless Alliance, City Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, City Care, Sisu Youth and Pivot all have shelter available during winter weather
- Warming stations are set up around the state and EMBARK has stops at locations in Oklahoma City and Norman.