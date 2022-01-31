OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s brother bears, Will and Wiley made their annual Groundhog Day predictions Monday.

The grizzly bear brothers, Will and Wiley, came to the Zoo in 2003, after being orphaned in the Alaska wilderness. Shortly after they arrived, the Zoo initiated a “Name the Bear Contest” and enthusiasts voted to name the pair Will and Wiley after famous Oklahoman’s Will Rogers and Wiley Post.

Because the Zoo does not have groundhogs in its collection, the grizzlies graciously step in each year as official Groundhog Day ambassadors.

In order to make their prognostication, the bears picked between a ‘winter’ and ‘spring’ snack.

Their decision? Spring is on its way!