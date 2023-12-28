OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — RSV cases have spiked recently as we enter the winter months, and one Oklahoma health expert said he believes we’ve reached our peak, but other sicknesses also appear to be on the rise.

“We’re at a really high level of COVID right now,” said Dr. George Monks, former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association. “It’s estimated based on wastewater; one out of 30 Americans is infected with COVID. Right now, flu levels in Oklahoma are at the moderate level, but that’s increasing every single week.”

At the same time, the RSV spike has sent cases sky high.

“Based on testing, it looks like we may be right at our peak,” Monks said.

A map by the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) shows every section of the state being above the baseline 10 percent test positivity rate.

Monks said it seems to be a normal winter spike. However, he still believes it’s something for people to keep an eye on, especially anyone with children under two years old or those aged 60 and over.

“For those that are very young or those over the age of 60, it can cause more severe symptoms and in fact, it can cause a pneumonia that requires hospitalization,” Monks said.

Every year, about 50,000 to 80,000 kids are hospitalized with the common respiratory infection. If you see your child develop a runny nose or cough that turns into wheezing or difficulty breathing, take them to a pediatrician.

Other sicknesses to watch out for right now are of course COVID and the flu with the winter months starting up. The OSDH shows each of them are increasing right now. Monks said it’s time to protect yourself as we get through New Years gatherings and deep into the winter months.

“There’s there vaccines out for all three of these winter conditions that we’re dealing with right now,” he said.

Washing your hands and staying home when sick are the best ways to protect yourself and young children. There is also a vaccine available for RSV for those aged 60 and older.