Winter storm causes Scissortail Park New Year’s Eve celebration to be modified

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The early bird New Year’s celebration at Scissortail Park is being modified because of the incoming winter storm.

The festivities were supposed to featured live music from Spaghetti Eddie and Hypnotik but that has been canceled. There will still be music coming from the stage but it will be a recording.

The 2021 countdown and fireworks show will still happen rain, shine, or sleet! That happens at 7:00 p.m.

Scissortail Park is located at 415 S. Robinson Avenue in downtown Oklahoma City.