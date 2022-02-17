OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although it has felt like spring the past several days, winter isn’t done with us just yet.

Many Oklahomans woke up in the middle of the night to heavy rain and thunderstorms as some much-needed moisture moved into the state.

Winter weather will begin to develop on Thursday morning in northwestern Oklahoma and increase in intensity throughout the morning.

The winter precipitation will spread farther south and east throughout the morning as colder air moves in.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. for the following counties:

Alfalfa

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Grant

Harper

Kay

Major

Woods

Woodward

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. for the following counties:

Beckham

Blaine

Caddo

Canadian

Custer

Kingfisher

Logan

Noble

Payne

Roger Mills

Washita

Meteorologists expect strong wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour in some spots, which could cause limited visibility with the blowing snow.

Oklahoma City is expected to see rain until around 5 a.m. on Thursday. A couple of hours later, a winter mix will move into the metro before it quickly moves out.