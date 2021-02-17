Winter storm precipitation mostly over, but dangerous slick spots remain on Oklahoma highways

OKLAHOMA CITT (KFOR) – The brunt of the winter snow storm has passed, but slick, hazardous spots remain along Oklahoma highways and interstates.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said drivers must remain alert to these highway hazards and drive carefully.

ODOT crews are still working on highways, clearing snow and treating slick spots.

As snow and ice melt, runoff can refreeze as temperatures remain below freezing.

“This will cause travel issues tonight and during Thursday morning’s commute,” the news release states.

Drivers who become stranded will be in danger of life-threateningly low temperatures, according to the news release.

Motorists are urged to drive carefully and not become overconfident since intermittent slick patches can still be present.

“Bridges can still be slick and ramps might be snow packed on these highways as well. Drivers need to remain aware and drive for conditions,” the news release states.

Snow and slush are being plowed in various locations across Central Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro, in Eastern Oklahoma, including the Tulsa metro, and in areas of Southeastern Oklahoma.

“Conditions range from snow-packed to slushy with slick conditions reported,” the news release states.

ODOT will treat snow-packed and slushy highways with salt and sand until all lanes are clear, which will take time, according to the news release. Drivers are asked to give highway crews plenty of room to maneuver and keep at least 200 feet behind those vehicles.

Western and Northcentral Oklahoma highways have improved, but some isolated slick areas and slush remain.

The Panhandle is seeing clearer conditions.

Oklahomans who drive at night need to be aware that black ice – a thin layer of moisture on roadways which can quickly turn to ice, especially as temperatures remain well below freezing – are a dangerous presence on roads.

Drivers should also anticipate lengthier travel times since highways and interstates may not have all lanes cleared at this time.

Road conditions are not expected to improve overall until after temperatures rise.

Current highway and interstate conditions can be viewed with an interactive map at www.okroads.org and also on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.

If you must drive, then do the following:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be patient and allow extra time in reaching destinations.