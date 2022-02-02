OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The heavy snowfall that befell Oklahoma throughout Wednesday evening will continue in lighter amounts Thursday, but temperatures will drop drastically, and ice is expected in Southeastern Oklahoma.

The 4 Warn Weather Team said Southeastern Oklahoma can expect ice accumulation that could lead to power outages on Thursday.

The 4 Warn Storm Team’s forecast for ice accumulation.

Much of the state saw heavy snowfall on Wednesday.

Snow will continue falling beyond midnight, but will not be as heavy as what the state saw Wednesday. Light flurries are expected on Thursday, bringing 2-4 inch accumulations.

The snowfall forecast.

The light snow flurries will be from noon into Thursday night.

Temperatures are expected to be especially cold on Thursday, with a high of 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

4 Warn Weather Forecast

Below is a look at the future track and future wind chills for Thursday.

Snowfall will be over by Friday, according to the 4 Warn Storm Team.