OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The frigid wrath of the winter storm is taking hold of everything it touches, both low and high.

Nothing escapes its chilling clutches, not even…KFOR’s television towers!

That’s right, dear readers, KFOR’s television towers – standing thousands of titanic feet tall – are encased in ice!

A KFOR television tower…encased in ice!!!

But fear not! For these frosted giants will continue transmitting all the late-breaking news that matters to you and your fellow Oklahomans.

Stay safe and keep warm!