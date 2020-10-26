Winter weather cancels classes at Mooreland Public Schools

MOORELAND, Okla. (KFOR) – As the state gets an early blast of winter weather, officials with one Oklahoma school district say they are being forced to cancel class.

On Monday, officials with Mooreland Public Schools announced that due to the icy conditions, school has been canceled for Oct. 26.

Meteorologists expect precipitation to continue to fall across Oklahoma for the rest of the day, which could result in ice and snow for some parts of the state.

