Winter weather causes accidents, issues across the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Winter weather arrived in Oklahoma early Wednesday morning, bringing snow, power outages, closings, and hazardous road conditions.

The snow started falling in southwest Oklahoma late Tuesday night and continued to make its way across the state Wednesday morning.

By 6 a.m. Wednesday, some parts of Oklahoma had already seen more than four inches.

Many school districts, universities, and other centers closed Wednesday due to the winter weather.

As for traveling, officials at Will Rogers World Airport said that several flights were canceled and many others were delayed.

The roads were chaotic for many drivers across the state on Wednesday morning as many took their chances in an attempt to get to their destinations. Emergency crews responded to dozens of accidents, and some highways were even shut down to one lane due to crashes.

However, it wasn't all bad. Many families were able to enjoy the winter weather.

"It's a good time for the kids and we enjoy snow too," said Rick Womack as he took his daughter sledding.

"I went sledding down the big hill all by myself," 7-year-old Alex Womack said.