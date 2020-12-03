Winter weather causes some state agencies to reduce non-essential services

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As some parts of the state continue to receive receive additional snowfall, state agencies in some areas of northwestern Oklahoma are reducing non-essential services.
The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to the winter weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 and ending at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.
The order applies to the following counties:
- Beaver
- Cimarron
- Harper
- Ellis
- Texas
- Woodward.
State employees who are designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.
