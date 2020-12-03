Winter weather causes some state agencies to reduce non-essential services

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As some parts of the state continue to receive receive additional snowfall, state agencies in some areas of northwestern Oklahoma are reducing non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to the winter weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 and ending at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The order applies to the following counties:

  • Beaver
  • Cimarron
  • Harper
  • Ellis
  • Texas
  • Woodward.

State employees who are designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter