Winter weather experiments with Emily Sutton

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If the kids are getting bored from being stuck indoors, you might try a quick experiment that utilizes the freezing temperatures.

KFOR’s Emily Sutton headed out into the cold to conduct a couple of weather experiments.

HOT TO SNOW EXPERIMENT (Adult Supervision)​

Ingredients: Boiling Water in a cup or pan

All you have to do is take a cup of boiling water out into the freezing temperatures. Throw the water into the air and watch it transform into snow!

FROZEN BUBBLES

Bubble Solution:

1 cup of warm water

2 T of corn starch

2 T of sugar

1/4 cup of dish soap

Bubble Blaster:

Empty pop or water bottle

Straw

Duct Tape or Modeling Clay

Dip the straw part of the bubble blaster into the bubble solution. Squeeze it out onto a patch of snow and watch frozen bubbles form!

Remember that you will need to bundle up if you are planning to head out in these dangerously cold temperatures.