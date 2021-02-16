Winter weather experiments with Emily Sutton

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If the kids are getting bored from being stuck indoors, you might try a quick experiment that utilizes the freezing temperatures.
KFOR’s Emily Sutton headed out into the cold to conduct a couple of weather experiments.
HOT TO SNOW EXPERIMENT (Adult Supervision)
Ingredients: Boiling Water in a cup or pan
All you have to do is take a cup of boiling water out into the freezing temperatures. Throw the water into the air and watch it transform into snow!
FROZEN BUBBLES
Bubble Solution:
- 1 cup of warm water
- 2 T of corn starch
- 2 T of sugar
- 1/4 cup of dish soap
Bubble Blaster:
- Empty pop or water bottle
- Straw
- Duct Tape or Modeling Clay
Dip the straw part of the bubble blaster into the bubble solution. Squeeze it out onto a patch of snow and watch frozen bubbles form!
Remember that you will need to bundle up if you are planning to head out in these dangerously cold temperatures.