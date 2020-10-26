Winter Weather: Oklahoma Highway conditions

OKALHOMA (KFOR) — A winter storm continues to march its way across the state.

The conditions are slick and hazardous in Western Oklahoma nd parts of north-central Oklahoma.

Conditions can change rapidly, please use caution when traveling.

I-40 from Weatherford west to the Texas state line remains slick with crews continuing to treat the interstate. The I-35 corridor in north-central Oklahoma is slick in spots.



Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews began winter operations in the western part of the state Sunday night and continue treating highways in parts of northwestern, western, southwestern, southern and north-central Oklahoma Monday.



Crews will continue to treat these areas as conditions warrant and until highways and interstates are clear. They are monitoring the movement of the storm and will respond to any slick conditions as precipitation and low temperatures continue.



Highways in central, south-central and northeastern Oklahoma are wet as rain continues. ODOT crews are monitoring highway conditions in these area, which include the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas.

Please follow these guidelines when on hazardous roadways:



• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

• Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call

ODOT’s ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997)

or go to www.okroads.org

For turnpike information, call the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.

If drivers must travel out of state they are urged to check area road conditions before heading out.

Out-of-State Road Conditions

Arkansas 501-569-2374 www.Arkansashighways.com

Colorado 303-639-1111 www.cotrip.org

Kansas 866-511-5368 www.Kandrive.org

Missouri 888-275-6637 www.modot.org

New Mexico 800-432-4269 www.nmroads.com

Texas 800-452-9292 www.drivetexas.org