OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Winter weather preparations have been underway for awhile in District 3 of Oklahoma County. This year’s preparations include new resources to help keep Oklahomans safe during winter weather on the roads.

“We’ve actually done a lot of research about brine and how to properly mix that and get that on to the roads. We’ve also contacted a company from Utah because they’ve got much more experience with snow and ice than we do,” said Myles Davidson, Oklahoma County Commissioner District 3

Davidson said the new substance for roads is sticky.

“It’s not sugar beets or anything like that, but it’s a it’s a different type of salt that will actually stay on the pavement and help us pre-treat,” said Davidson.

The salt was bought over the summer when Davidson said it was cheaper to buy.

“Keeping the salt dry is essential. One of the things that that we’re doing right now is we’re building a new salt urn so we can put more in and keep it drier and we can do our mixtures with not only salt and sand but some of the other stuff as well,” said Davidson.

He also said the new salt preps will only be in limited spots throughout District 3 to test it out and see if it works well during the winter season.

“Think bridges, overpasses, ones that aren’t traveled a lot. So we can kind of monitor that a little bit more closely and not have the traffic, because the more traffic that goes over it, the more it goes out and sloshes up and so on,” said Davidson.

It’s not just new salt that’s being introduced to district three in Oklahoma County. Davidson has plans for the paint striping on the roads.

“Some of the stuff that we do in District 3 is that we’ve gone through on waterloo, where we’ve just recently repaved. Every time you put a blade down on the front of a dump truck or any other thing to scrape off the roads, you end up scraping off the the lines,” said Davidson.

He said it can be expensive to repave the lines, so his office found a local company that combats the lines being scraped off in the winter.

“You’ll actually be able to see it through the pavement as well or through the ice,” said Davidson.

Davidson said the new winter weather preps are all funded through the state’s highway funds.

If it all goes well this year, he has plans to get the other commissioners on board and implement the new resources across the state.