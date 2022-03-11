OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The latest winter storm brought snow to much of Oklahoma and that has caused wrecks across the area.

EMSA has responded to 24 accidents and two cold exposure calls since midnight.

Oklahoma City Fire Department reports they have responded to 32 accidents.

Officials say you should wear shoes that have grip and tracking if you are outdoors as many areas are slick.

Here are other tips for folks who are working or must be outside:

When possible, try to work in an area sheltered from the wind.

Dress appropriately. Wear at least three layers of clothing: an outer layer to break the wind and allow some ventilation (like gortex or nylon); a middle layer of wool, down, or synthetic pile to absorb sweat and retain insulating properties when wet; and an inner layer of cotton or synthetic weave to allow ventilation and escape of perspiration.

Layer clothing to create air pockets that help retain body heat. Layering also makes adapting to changes in weather and level of physical exertion easier.

Keep a change of clothing available in case your work clothes get wet. If your clothes get wet, you should try to change into dry clothes as soon as possible.

Pay special attention to protecting your feet, hands, head, and face. Your head should be covered (up to 40% of your body heat can be lost when your head is exposed). Fingers and hands lose their dexterity at temperatures below 59°F. Find gloves that will allow you to perform the tasks you need to perform and remember to put dry gloves on if your gloves get wet.