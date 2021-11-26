Winterfest snow tubing returns to Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An annual holiday tradition is sliding its way back to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Winterfest is offering snow tubing, continuing its beyond 20-year run.

The slides were closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but are back now with full momentum.

Customers can choose between two slides, depending on their height.

Snow tubing in Oklahoma City.

Around 24,000 people show up to tube each year, according to organizers.

They also say despite the warm weather, snow is not an issue.

“So, today it’s 65 degrees and sunny, but we’re still able to produce snow and have a good time down here at the ballpark,” said Mitch Stubenhofer, Vice President of Operations.

The snow tubing is available Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27, as well as Dec. 11 and 12. It will also be open to the public from Dec. 18 to Jan. 2, but will be closed Christmas and New Year’s Eve.