WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Wisconsin woman is behind bars after a traffic stop led to a massive drug bust.

Around 11 a.m. on May 3, a deputy with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office spotted a white Ford Explorer heading northbound on Hwy 69.

Deputies say the driver was impeding traffic in the left lane, so Deputy J. Burk got behind the vehicle and noticed the tag was expired.

While speaking with the driver, Deputy Burk reported a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

At that point, K9 ICE was deployed and alerted to the vehicle.

During a search, ICE went to the backseat of the SUV where there were several bags.

Officials say Burk found a total of six duffle bags and suitcases full of a leafy green substance that had the smell and consistency of marijuana.

In all, deputies found 105 pounds of marijuana in the bags.

The driver, Peggy Feucht, of Wisconsin, was taken into custody for trafficking marijuana.