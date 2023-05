OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dental services can be expensive, especially if you’re paying for school.

Now, Oral Surgery Specialists of Oklahoma are accepting applications for its 2023 Wisdom for Wisdom program.

The program provides free wisdom teeth removal to one student in the Oklahoma City area.

The winner will receive a $500 scholarship and a free wisdom teeth removal procedure.

The application period is open through June 9.

If you are interested, apply here.