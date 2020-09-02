With child abuse numbers expected to triple through pandemic, Sarah Stitt launches fundraiser for OKC child advocacy center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Child abuse numbers are expected to triple this year as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, so Oklahoma First Lady Sarah Stitt is launching a campaign to help raise money for an Oklahoma City-based child advocacy nonprofit center, which is struggling to keep up with every child’s needs.

“When children return to school they begin to talk to friends, counselors, and teaches. Secrets are often revealed,” said Stitt at a joint press conference along with leaders of the CARE Center Wednesday.

The secrets she’s talking about are abuse children have endured or continue to fall victim to, and have been unable to reveal to others for the better part of the year.

“Many children have been quarantined at home for five months and it’s a very sad fact that many of them have been in very abusive homes,” Stitt said.

Researchers at the National Children’s Alliance expect child abuse numbers will triple this year because of stay-at-home orders and added stress stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

In her speech, Stitt echoed a DHS statistic that has been circulated widely by child advocates, that one in three girls and one in five boys will be victims of some sort of abuse before they reach 18 years old. This includes sexual abuse, physical abuse, and neglect.

Though the statistic has been repeated many times, it continues to be extremely alarming if given a moment of thought. The child abuse in Oklahoma has already been at an epidemic level.

Since school and school activities began in August, The CARE Center has already seen the numbers of children reporting abuse double. That’s because those children finally have someone besides family to talk to, confide in, and people who are trained to keep a watchful eye on the children in their care.

“Child abuse, the majority of it, happens within the family nucleus so they don’t have their counselors or their teachers or their soccer coaches to talk about if something really bad is happening,” said The Care Center CEO Stacy McNeiland.

On Thursday, Stitt and McNeiland launched a month-long campaign called Sarah’s Challenge, an initiative to raise $250,000 for The CARE Center. If that goal is reached, it would be a record-breaking fundraiser, and necessary for the center to afford resources needed to help protect children from their abusers.

“Child abuse is sneaky, ok? Child abuse is always occurring,” said McNeiland. “It’s the number one thing affecting children in Oklahoma alright? So we have have to be a better watchdog, a better eye, a better guardian for kids.”

