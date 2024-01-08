OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With strong winter weather on the horizon, a big question begins to surface for Oklahomans. Is your home ready to withstand the bitter temperatures?

With the coldest weather Oklahomans have seen in a couple years returning, it’s time for some furnace tune ups among other things.

“When we had that big freeze for like a week or so, had a lot of problems with high efficiency furnaces up in the attics, and they were freezing up because they weren’t insulated well enough,” said Aaron McReynolds with Drabek & Hill heating and air company.

McReynolds said that employees with their company will check things to make sure that doesn’t happen. That includes making sure your drain lines are clear and, of course, well insulated. However, he said that isn’t even the most important thing.

“Have a carbon monoxide detector inside the house this time of year,” he said.

Tune ups can find and fix cracks in your unit, keeping carbon monoxide from leaking into your home. Also important is the blue flame burning within the unit.

“If it has that yellow flame, you definitely need to get it checked out,” McReynolds said.

Just about everything else can be dealt with inside or around the home.

“Make sure those filters are changed and clean. Um, make sure all your vents are open. You got good airflow,” McReynolds said.

Other ways to prevent disaster include dripping your faucets and even leaving cabinets open. You should also cover outside faucets and make sure all windows are completely sealed to make sure you and your loved ones are safe and warm this winter season.