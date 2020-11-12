With expiring order, city leaders to go back to in-person meetings

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, city leaders say they are being forced to go back to holding in-person public meetings.

Senate Bill 661 temporarily amended the Open Meeting Act to allow city governments to hold meetings remotely. However, that order expires Nov. 15.

The City of Oklahoma City says public meetings subject to the Open Meeting Act will be held in-person beginning Nov. 16.

The following safety guidelines are in place during the COVID-19 pandemic for meetings in the Council Chamber at City Hall:

Face coverings are required throughout the building. Disposable face masks are available upon entry.

Only the south entrance to the building is open. A Police Department cadet conducts temperature checks and provides a color-coded wrist band. All other doors are locked, but can be used as an exit by pressing green “exit” buttons on the interior wall.

Meeting attendees are required to sign a log for contact tracing purposes.

ADA access doors to the Chamber will remain unlocked. Other Chamber doors are marked “entrance” and “exit.” The doors will remain open as much as possible.

Air purifying machines are in the Chamber. Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes are available.

Plexiglass barriers are in place around the horseshoe seating for the Council members, other officers and staff.

Seating for up to 33 people is available in the gallery. Up to 3 people can sit in an open pew. Every other pew is taped off. Family groups may sit together and exceed the limit of 3 people per pew.

If needed, overflow seating will be available in the lobbies on the third and second floors.

The Chamber will be cleaned and sanitized daily.

The press box is limited to 7 media members.

The Risk Management Office will assess other meeting sites as needed to determine relevant safety protocols.

