MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR has learned the man thrown from a bridge after crashing his motorcycle on I-40 westbound Tuesday afternoon has severe and traumatic injuries. The crash caused the rider to fly over the bridge an onto the intersection at SE 29th St. below.

Emily Armstrong was at the intersection when she saw cars start slamming on their brakes.

Emily Armstrong talks with KFOR’s Adria Goins

“I just said, ‘Stop, stop.’ And got out and ran towards what was a person and the road,” said Armstrong. “It took me a minute to realize that he had fallen from the bridge. It didn’t make sense at first.”

As Armstrong got closer she saw the man was in uniform.

“I thought, ‘My God, this is a man that swore to protect and serve our country. And he needs us.'”

Tinker Air Force Base officials confirm to KFOR he is a member of the 552nd Air Control Wing in the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with a member of the 552nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron who was involved in a serious motorcycle accident. The accident did not occur on the installation and we are currently monitoring his condition. The 552nd Air Control Wing is a family and an injury to one is an injury to all. We are praying for his recovery.” 552nd Air Control Wing

Armstrong and two other men started trying to care for the motorcyclist, turning belts into tourniquets, while applying pressure to open wounds.

Armstrong said the man never opened his eyes while they worked to save him.



“He was wearing a helmet but he wasn’t conscious, wasn’t talking. I immediately checked for a pulse, made sure he had breath, didn’t hear any sounds,” recalled Armstrong “I think at one point when I had my hand on him and I could feel that he could hear us. And I hope he did.”

Armstrong never questioned her actions to stop and help the man in the middle of a busy intersection. She saw a man hurting and he needed help.

“I just want to help. I just do what I can do.”

KFOR has learned the man’s injuries are very severe. He suffered significant trauma to most of his body.