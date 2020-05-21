MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One male was shot in Midwest City, Thursday afternoon, according to a witness who said two suspects were involved in the shooting.

Emergency responders were called to the 4100 block of Shadybrooke Drive.

KFOR spoke with a witness who said she saw two men pull up in a silver Cadillac with a black rag-top. She said the two men exited the car and started shooting at the victim, hitting him in the chest, shin and ankle.

The woman said the men then jumped back in the car and took off.

She said she was sitting in her car as the shooting happened, so she followed the suspects as they fled so she could get a description of the car. She said she was unable to get the car’s license plate number.

The woman said she then returned to the scene of the shooting and helped the victim until emergency crews arrived.

Midwest City police have not yet provided an official statement on the shooting.

