Witnesses lead police to alleged Peeping Tom suspect in Oklahoma store

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR ) – Officers in Tulsa are reminding citizens to be aware of their surroundings after the arrest of an alleged Peeping Tom suspect.

In June of 2020, Tulsa officers were called to a grocery store near 71st and Mingo to investigate a suspicious subject.

Witnesses told investigators that a man intentionally dropped an item near a woman that was in line to check out. Officials say the man knelt very close to the woman and had his phone pointed up the woman’s skirt.

The witnesses told the victim what they had seen and then informed store management, who confronted the alleged suspect.

The suspect gave them a fake name and immediately left the store.

“This incident was recorded by the store’s surveillance system which showed the suspect was in the store for about an hour and there appeared to be multiple victims,” a post by the Tulsa Police Department read.

Investigators were able to identify the alleged suspect as Michael Joseph Beal.

While searching Beal’s home, authorities discovered multiple electronic devices with several videos showing the same behavior.

On Thursday, Beal was arrested for attempted Peeping Tom with electronic equipment.

“Too often, these types of offenses go unnoticed, which would have been the case here without the quick action of the witnesses and responding officers. We urge everyone to be aware of their surroundings, as this case highlights how easy it can be to unknowingly become a victim and potentially have videos of you saved and/or placed in the internet without your knowledge,” the department posted.