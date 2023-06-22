CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ok (KFOR) – An Oklahoma grandmother was in court this afternoon to face murder charges. June 21 marked one year since 3-year-old Riley Nolan was found dead inside a trash can at a home in southwest Oklahoma City. Her grandmother, Becky Vreeland, is charged with her murder. Today, a preliminary hearing was held in the case.

4 witness were called to the stand. The hearing lasted more than 3 hours. KFOR news cameras were not allowed in the room.

Becky Ann Vreeland charged with murder in the death of her granddaughter

The first witness called to the stand was a former tenant who lived in the home.

After a long testimony, he claims he didn’t meet Riley until he saw her sleeping in the laundry room 2 weeks after he moved into the home.

| “It’s in my best interest”: Grandmother charged in brutal child murder asks for attorney >

The next witness was Vreeland’s ex-husband, Lyle Wayne Nolan who says he was at the home when his ex-wife told him there was an accident with Riley. He claims Vreeland said “she fell into a big green dumpster.”

Shortly after that, Nolan says he called 911 since Vreeland hadn’t called police even though it had been three days since she claimed she first saw Riley in the trash can outside the home.

An Oklahoma City Police Lieutenant was next to testify.

He says when he got to the house, he opened the lid to the trash can and saw a little foot sticking up, decaying, with “maggots all over the body.”

Vreeland said this to News 4 cameras in September of 2022.



“She died peacefully and I didn’t do it,” Vreeland in 2022.



The last witness to be called was a detective who testified that in his original interview with Vreeland, she claims Riley climbed into the trash can by herself using a 6 foot tall pool ladder, and suffocated to death. | Oklahoma grandmother charged with 3-year-old’s murder >

He also said in that interview, Vreeland says she has left bruises on her three grandchildren before.

The state does have another witness to call to the stand and testimony will continue at a later date.