OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say three people, including two children, have died in an accident in Custer County.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Oct. 3, emergency crews were called to an accident on CR-N2310 in Custer County.

Investigators say a 2008 Ford Expedition was traveling over a bridge when the driver lost control and hit a 2013 Nissan Juke head-on.

Officials say the driver of the Expedition was flown to OU Medical Center in good condition.

Sadly, a 4-year-old boy in the vehicle was pronounced dead. Another child in the car survived the crash.

The driver of the Nissan, 45-year-old Tina Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Also, a juvenile female in the Nissan was also pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.