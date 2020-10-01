Woman, 2 juveniles arrested after robbery at nail salon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they arrested a 20-year-old woman and two juveniles following a robbery at a nail salon.

On Sept. 30, officers were called to the Charming Nails Salon, located in the 7300 block of S. Walker Ave., following a reported robbery.

According to the arrest affidavit, the owners of the salon say it all started when a woman became upset with how long it was taking to get her nails done.

Employees say 20-year-old Shayla Holloway demanded her money back, but the employees refused because the service was already complete.

A while later, the victims said Holloway and a juvenile female returned and demanded her money back again. At that point, the owner was trying to avoid a scene, so she went to the back to get her refund.

The affidavit states that Holloway followed her and grabbed her purse. The victim said she tried to stop her from leaving with her purse, but was assaulted.

” [Holloway] began hitting and elbowing her. She said the female who had been with [Holloway], [a 16-year-old] followed them out of the salon and began striking [victim] in the face,” the affidavit states.

When another employee tried to step in, he was also allegedly assaulted by the females and a 16-year-old boy.

As the suspects were leaving the scene, the second employee says his foot was run over by their car.

A short time later, officials arrested Holloway and the two juveniles.

Shayla Holloway

Holloway was arrested on complaints of first-degree robbery and two counts of assault and battery.

