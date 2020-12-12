Woman abducted during carjacking in Oklahoma City, police call upon public for info that will help locate her & suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was abducted during a carjacking in Oklahoma City on Saturday morning, and police need the public’s help locating her and the two suspects.

Jeanna Organ

Oklahoma City Police Department officials identified the abducted woman as 31-year-old Jeanna Organ.

Police officials issued an alert about the abduction through social media Saturday afternoon.

2011 Suburban

Organ and a man were asleep inside a black 2011 Chevy Suburban (stock photo on the right) in the 2700 block of Southwest 44th when two Hispanic men walked up to the vehicle.

“The suspects pepper sprayed the man, pulled him out of the vehicle and took off with [Organ] still inside,” the alert states.

Police are asking community members for information that might lead to locating Organ and apprehending the suspects.

The Chevy Suburban’s tag number is JEB-660. The Suburban is described as having a loud exhaust.

“If you know of the immediate whereabouts of the victim, the vehicle or the suspects PLEASE CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY,” the alert states.