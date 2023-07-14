NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – In a courtroom Friday, Sara Polston had her arraignment hearing in Norman for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into 20-year-old Micaela Borrego back in February.

“This wasn’t one bad decision this was a series of bad decisions,” said Noble McIntyre, who represents Micaela.

Polston, according to officials was in and out of jail in less than 24 hours after her arrest.

Sara Polston.

Borrego’s family members say Micaela was in a coma after the crash and has been in the hospital since.

“Imagine seeing something happening to someone you love more than anything in the world. And then seeing the person that caused that pain and that suffering seemingly enjoying their life,” said McIntyre.

A picture of Micaela before (R) and after (L) the crash.

According to the affidavit, Polston drove to pick up her kids in February but stopped at a liquor store first. From there, she allegedly drove through several stop signs.

At the fourth stop sign, Polston crashed into Borrego.

There, officials tested Polston’s blood alcohol content and found that it was allegedly around 0.158% which is nearly twice the legal limit. The documents allege that Polston also had marijuana in her system.

“This was drinking earlier in the day and then making the decision to leave and drive,” said Mcintyre. “It was making the decision to blow past all those stop signs.”

The family tells KFOR that Micaela is still unable to do many activities on her own and are demanding justice for what they say happened.

Norman officials originally put out a $100,000 felony arrest warrant for 41-year-old Sara Melissa Polston for a crash at the intersection of Lahoma and Acres. She turned herself in June 14th and was able to post bond shortly after.

“It is sad because right now Polston is talking, she’s walking and she’s communicating with her family,” said McIntyre. “That is something that Micaela isn’t able to do and we need something to come of this.”

According to court officials, Polston had her next court date set for August 22.