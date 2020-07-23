Woman accused of breaking into Tulsa business, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a Tulsa business earlier this week.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m., police were called to a burglary in progress in the area of 200 South Nogales Ave.

The 911 caller stated that they were not at their business but that they observed an individual wearing a blue hoodie and black shorts on their surveillance videos breaking into their building.

Officers arrived on scene and observed the suspect looking out from one of the upstairs windows.

Officers surrounded the building to prevent escape and began making announcements for the suspect to exit the building.

Once officers entered the building, they discovered that the entire business was ransacked and vandalized. In addition, someone had broken the water pipes causing the bottom floor of the business to flood.

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to shut off the water so officers could continue the search for the suspect.

Officers located the suspect, Bonnie Mathia, lying flat on top of a bookshelf.

It was discovered that Mathia had gained access into an air vent from the attic and followed it to the first floor where she had exited the vent in the downstairs closet.

Mathia failed to come down from the bookshelf and comply with officers’ commands so the officer deployed his taser and she was then taken into custody without further incident.

Mathia was charged with second-degree burglary and obstructing police officers.

