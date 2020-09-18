Woman accused of driving while high on pot, allegedly does some dancing after pulled over

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Police say an Edmond woman was busted for driving while high on marijuana, and she kept her good time going after being pulled over.

An officer tried to pull over Megan Gaddis Thursday night because she was allegedly driving too slowly and repeatedly switching lanes.

But Gaddis allegedly sped up and ran a red light as she flashed the officer a peace sign.

Police used stop sticks to stop Gaddis’ alleged joyride.

Gaddis came to a stop in Oklahoma City limits. She was arrested in a parking lot near Hefner and Broadway.

Police cam footage shows Gaddis doing some dancing before being taken into custody. She is accused of eluding police and driving under the influence, according to police.

A dog was found in Gaddis’ vehicle. It was taken to Animal Welfare.

