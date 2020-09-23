Woman accused of murder in Shawnee after allegedly running over boyfriend with pickup

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman is accused of murder in Shawnee after allegedly running over her boyfriend with a pickup in the Shawnee Mall parking lot shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Carlotta Rich, 35, was booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on suspicion of first-degree murder. She is accused of killing 40-year-old Marc Brennan, according to a Shawnee Police Department news release.

Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford, Victim Advocate/Public Information Officer for Shawnee police, told KFOR that Rich and Brennan were in a relationship.

Police were called at approximately 12:49 a.m. Wednesday to the mall’s parking lot, 4901 N. Kickapoo, in an area between The Garage Burgers & Beer and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Officers found that Brennan had been struck by a pickup and was seriously injured. He was taken by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead, according to the news release.

An investigation revealed that Rich ran over Brennan with the pickup.

The alleged murder remains under investigation. Detectives are still investigating whether Rich deliberately ran over Brennan, Lozano-Stafford said.

