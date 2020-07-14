Woman accused of murdering man who was found dead at Norman residence

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman is accused of first-degree murder after a man was found dead at a residence in Norman.

Norman police arrested 30-year-old Keabreauna Bronte Boyd on Monday. She is accused of killing 59-year-old Luis Raynard Williams, according to a Norman Police Department news release.

Boyd is currently in a hospital receiving treatment for an issue not related to the alleged murder of Williams. She will be booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center after she is released from the hospital, the news release states.

Officers traveled to a residence in the 1900 block of Alameda Street at approximately 6:14 a.m. Monday after the Norman Police Department were notified of a body found at that location.

When officers arrived, they found Williams’ body in the driveway with “significant trauma to his head and neck,” according to the news release.

Investigators quickly named Boyd a person of interest, the news release states.

“Based on the investigation and various circumstances at the scene, investigators determined Williams’ death to be a homicide. Following Boyd’s interview with investigators, she was taken into custody for her role in the incident,” the news release states.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of Williams’ death. His death remains under investigation by Norman police.

Latest Stories