WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – A Warr Acres woman is in the Oklahoma County Detention Center, accused of killing her husband.

Lois Watson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing and killing her husband, Alfred Watson, Saturday morning.

Lois Watson, mugshot from Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

Warr Acres police were called to a residence at Northwest 63rd and MacArthur.

Officers found Alfred Watson dead inside the home. They later took Lois Watson into custody.

Information has not been released on what led to the alleged stabbing.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the homicide.