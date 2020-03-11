Woman accused of stabbing man who asked neighborhood residents if they needed their lawn mowed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man who was known in an Oklahoma City neighborhood for mowing lawns.

On Tuesday, around 2:10 p.m., police responded to the area near N.W. 122nd and Western for a stabbing.

When police arrived, they spoke to the victim who said he mows lawns in the neighborhood and was going door-to-door asking people if they needed their lawns mowed.

The victim said he went to one home and knocked on the door, but when no one answered the door, he started to leave.

As he was trying to leave, a woman came out of the house and started to yell at him.

According to a police report, the victim started to walk away when the woman’s daughter pulled up in a car, threw something at his face, and started to yell.

The man continued to walk away and said the woman began stabbing him in the back.

He was able to get away and called police.

The report states the victim had several stab wounds on his back and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Niechee Turner, 46, was arrested in connection to the incident.