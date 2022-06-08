NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Police have made an arrest after three teenagers were stabbed following a high school graduation.

Grandmother Regina Wells was furious when a woman stabbed three of her grandkids and fled from the scene in her personal vehicle. The incident took place at Mustang High School’s graduation at the University of Oklahoma on May 19.

New court documents reveal the suspect, 34-year-old Keetra Kearnes, has now been arrested and charged for the knife attacks, after the University of Oklahoma Police Department viewed video from the situation in the Lloyd Noble Center parking lot.

Police said Kearns stopped her vehicle near Wells’ grandkids and her son exited the car. He then allegedly threw what appears to be a full drink bottle at the family. It exploded and sprayed them with liquid.

A young man who suffered a bad injury when he was attacked with a knife-like object at the Mustang High School graduation in Norman. Image provided by Regina Wells.

A physical fight broke out. OUPD said in the court affidavit that this is when Kearns is seen on the video stabbing Wells’ three grandkids.

“The nerve of you to get into a kid fight and then you cutting up somebody else’s kids,” Wells told KFOR. “It badly cut those kids up. You is a grown-a– woman fighting on some kids at a graduation. Your son just walked across that stage, too.”

Her 18-year-old Mustang graduate was cut on the arm with the knife, and her 15-year-old younger sister was stabbed in the shoulder, abdomen and arm.

“To where one of my granddaughters is in the hospital and had to have two surgeries, and she’s only 15,” Wells said.

Wells shared with KFOR a photo of the 12-centimeter stab wound in her 19-year-old grandson’s back.

Kearns is facing one charge of felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony assault and battery with a deadly weapon.