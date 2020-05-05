Woman accused of stealing lottery tickets from several convenience stores taken into custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman suspected of stealing lottery tickets from a slew of stores was taken into custody this week.

Last week, police posted a photo of 26-year-old Ariel Simpkins on the Oklahoma City Police Department’s official Facebook page.

“Investigators are currently looking for her in connection with a multitude of larceny-related cases,” the post states.

Simpkins’ allegedly distracted convenience store clerks long enough to swipe lottery tickets and then cashed the tickets in before they were reported stolen, according to police.

Oklahoma City police have four cases pertaining to Simpkins, the post stated.

Simpkins is also wanted on a Sumner County, Kan., warrant for failure to appear on a larceny case, as well as a Cleveland County warrant for larceny from a retailer, according to police.

Oklahoma City police say Simpkins was taken into custody at a motel off S. Meridian on Sunday.