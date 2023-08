OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are trying to identify a woman they say used a fake ID to take thousands of dollars from someone else’s account.

Woman accused to taking money with fake ID. Image courtesy OKCPD. Woman accused to taking money with fake ID. Image courtesy OKCPD.

According to OKCPD, the woman used a fake ID at a bank near NW Expressway/Rockwell to take $4,000 from the victim’s account.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OKC Crime Stoppers by calling 405-235-7300 or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Officials say a cash reward is possible.