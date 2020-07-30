Woman accused of trafficking narcotics from Tulsa home

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly trafficked narcotics from her home in Tulsa, police say.

Last week, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook saying deputies “developed information” that Ashley Vaught was allegedly trafficking narcotics from her home in Tulsa.

When deputies served a search warrant at her home, they found drug paraphernalia, stolen checks and items used to produce fake checks.

She was booked into the jail for possession of counterfeit checks, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

